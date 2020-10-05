Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ferguson from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ferguson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferguson presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of FERGY stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. Ferguson has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $10.36.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

