Financial Survey: ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) vs. The Netplex Group (NYSE:NTPL)

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) and The Netplex Group (OTCMKTS:NTPL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ServiceNow and The Netplex Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceNow 0 5 22 1 2.86 The Netplex Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

ServiceNow currently has a consensus price target of $440.36, indicating a potential downside of 11.65%. Given ServiceNow’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ServiceNow is more favorable than The Netplex Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of ServiceNow shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of ServiceNow shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of The Netplex Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ServiceNow and The Netplex Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceNow $3.46 billion 27.63 $626.70 million $0.65 766.78 The Netplex Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than The Netplex Group.

Profitability

This table compares ServiceNow and The Netplex Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceNow 18.42% 11.09% 3.92% The Netplex Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ServiceNow beats The Netplex Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools. The company also provides IT service management product suite for enterprise's employees, customers, and partners; IT operations management product that connects a customer's physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure with applications and platforms; IT Asset Management product to automate IT asset lifecycles with workflows; IT business management product suite to manage IT priorities; and enterprise development operations product for developers' toolchain. In addition, it offers customer service management product for customer service cases and requests; human resources service delivery product; security operations product for security operations management requirements of third-party; governance, risk, and compliance product to create policies and controls; and field service management application. Further, the company provides professional services, training services and certification programs, and customer support services. It serves enterprises in industries, such as financial services, consumer products, IT services, healthcare, government, education, and technology. The company sells its products through its direct sales team, as well as through resale partners. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. ServiceNow, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About The Netplex Group

The Netplex Group, Inc. is an information technology and electronic business services and solutions provider. The company provides cost and time saving business management and administrative services for independent consultants and the organizations. Its services includes member services, a business-to-consumer service that targets individual Internet protocol and business services. The company was founded in March 1986 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

