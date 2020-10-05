Five Point (NYSE:FPH) vs. Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Head to Head Contrast

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) and Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Five Point has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Five Point and Maui Land & Pineapple’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Point $184.38 million 3.89 $9.03 million ($0.22) -22.00 Maui Land & Pineapple $10.05 million 20.66 -$10.37 million N/A N/A

Five Point has higher revenue and earnings than Maui Land & Pineapple.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.2% of Five Point shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Five Point shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.5% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Five Point and Maui Land & Pineapple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Point -11.66% -1.21% -0.76% Maui Land & Pineapple -104.47% 8.49% 5.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Five Point and Maui Land & Pineapple, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Point 0 1 0 0 2.00 Maui Land & Pineapple 0 0 0 0 N/A

Five Point currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.64%. Given Five Point’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Five Point is more favorable than Maui Land & Pineapple.

Summary

Five Point beats Maui Land & Pineapple on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016. Five Point Holdings, LLC was founded in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities; and general brokerage real estate business. The Leasing segment leases residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial land and properties; and licenses its registered trademarks and trade names, as well as provides stewardship and conservation services. The Utilities segment provides potable and non-potable water utility services, and sewage collection and transmission services, as well as owns and operates non-potable wells, irrigation ditches, reservoirs, and transmission systems that serve the Kapalua Resort, the County of Maui, and agricultural users in West and Upcountry Maui. The Resort Amenities segment manages the operations of the Kapalua Club, a private, non-equity club program providing its members special programs, access, and other privileges at certain amenities at the Kapalua Resort. It owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on the island of Maui, Hawaii. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Lahaina, Hawaii.

