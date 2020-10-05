Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Downgraded to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$10.50.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FRU. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Freehold Royalties from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

FRU stock opened at C$3.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $420.22 million and a P/E ratio of -70.80. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$2.30 and a 52-week high of C$8.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$14.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

