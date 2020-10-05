FSD Pharma (HUGE) vs. Its Competitors Financial Comparison

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ: HUGE) is one of 33 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare FSD Pharma to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get FSD Pharma alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FSD Pharma and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FSD Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 FSD Pharma Competitors 135 359 405 14 2.33

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 110.06%. Given FSD Pharma’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FSD Pharma has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of FSD Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

FSD Pharma has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FSD Pharma’s competitors have a beta of 2.56, meaning that their average stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FSD Pharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FSD Pharma N/A -102.69% -88.68% FSD Pharma Competitors -163.69% -267.59% -46.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FSD Pharma and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FSD Pharma $190,000.00 -$39.20 million -0.46 FSD Pharma Competitors $218.50 million -$99.79 million 1.16

FSD Pharma’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than FSD Pharma. FSD Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

FSD Pharma competitors beat FSD Pharma on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma, Inc. is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical research and development company. It focuses on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA-approved synthetic compounds targeting the endocannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system. The company was founded by Thomas Fairfull, Zeeshan Saeed and Anthony J. Durkacz in 1994 and is headquartered in Cobourg, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.