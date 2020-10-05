Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

FUPBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Commerzbank upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS FUPBY opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $13.04.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

