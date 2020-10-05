H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) Given a SEK 130 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 130 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 130 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a SEK 180 target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 185 target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 90 target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 133 target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of SEK 146.45.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 1-year low of SEK 129.22 and a 1-year high of SEK 245.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is SEK 144.90 and its 200 day moving average is SEK 159.12.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

