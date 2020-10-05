Hammerson’s (HMSNF) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Hammerson from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Liberum Capital raised Hammerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, HSBC reissued a reduce rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Shares of HMSNF stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. Hammerson has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $21.45.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.