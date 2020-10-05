Handshake One Day Volume Reaches $576,707.00 (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last week, Handshake has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $48.52 million and $576,707.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,782.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $353.37 or 0.03277187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.64 or 0.02055517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00429959 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.94 or 0.01047439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011269 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00626390 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00047304 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000238 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009412 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 312,467,158 coins. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

Buying and Selling Handshake

Handshake can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

