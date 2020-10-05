Head to Head Comparison: Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Emclaire Financial and Camden National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emclaire Financial 15.24% 7.51% 0.65% Camden National 25.84% 11.17% 1.17%

This table compares Emclaire Financial and Camden National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emclaire Financial $40.54 million 1.75 $7.95 million N/A N/A Camden National $210.63 million 2.25 $57.20 million $3.69 8.57

Camden National has higher revenue and earnings than Emclaire Financial.

Dividends

Emclaire Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Camden National pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Emclaire Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Camden National has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Emclaire Financial has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden National has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of Emclaire Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Camden National shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Emclaire Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Camden National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Emclaire Financial and Camden National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emclaire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Camden National 0 2 0 0 2.00

Camden National has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.80%. Given Camden National’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Camden National is more favorable than Emclaire Financial.

Summary

Camden National beats Emclaire Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgages loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection. The company, through its subsidiary, Emclaire Settlement Services, LLC, also provides real estate settlement services. As of February 20, 2019, it operated 20 full service offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties in Pennsylvania, as well as in Hancock County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also originates single family and multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, business loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, and commercial real estate properties; and commercial lending to the small business medical field, including dentists, optometrists, and veterinarians. In addition, the company provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of investment management, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, and wealth management services, as well as serves as trustee. As of December 31, 2019, the Bank had 60 branches in 16 counties; 71 ATMs; commercial loan production offices in Manchester and Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and a mortgage loan production office in Braintree, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

