Head to Head Comparison: Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) versus Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) and Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extra Space Storage has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

84.6% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of Extra Space Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Extra Space Storage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Extra Space Storage pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 67.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Extra Space Storage pays out 73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 24 consecutive years and Extra Space Storage has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Federal Realty Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Federal Realty Investment Trust and Extra Space Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Realty Investment Trust 2 6 8 0 2.38 Extra Space Storage 3 6 3 0 2.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $95.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.94%. Extra Space Storage has a consensus target price of $102.40, suggesting a potential downside of 9.21%. Given Federal Realty Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Federal Realty Investment Trust is more favorable than Extra Space Storage.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and Extra Space Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Realty Investment Trust 31.57% 11.47% 3.84% Extra Space Storage 34.79% 16.34% 5.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and Extra Space Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Realty Investment Trust $935.79 million 6.35 $353.87 million $6.33 12.41 Extra Space Storage $1.31 billion 11.13 $419.97 million $4.88 23.11

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Realty Investment Trust. Federal Realty Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extra Space Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats Federal Realty Investment Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 105 properties include approximately 3,000 tenants, in 24 million square feet, and over 2,600 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 51 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

