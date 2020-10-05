Head to Head Comparison: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) versus Realty Income (NASDAQ:O)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) and Realty Income (NYSE:O) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

28.0% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Realty Income shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Realty Income shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 3.47, suggesting that its share price is 247% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Realty Income has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Realty Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -5.20% N/A -0.67% Realty Income 30.30% 4.89% 2.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Realty Income, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Realty Income 0 3 10 0 2.77

Realty Income has a consensus price target of $69.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.85%. Given Realty Income’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Realty Income is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Realty Income’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $63.16 million 0.48 -$8.04 million N/A N/A Realty Income $1.49 billion 14.54 $436.48 million $3.32 18.93

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Realty Income beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 584 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 50-year operating history and increased the dividend 100 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.