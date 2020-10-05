Head to Head Contrast: American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) and HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSE:HMG)

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) and HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSE:HMG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

This table compares American Campus Communities and HMG/Courtland Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Campus Communities 12.24% 3.66% 1.61% HMG/Courtland Properties -738.72% -2.83% -1.92%

This table compares American Campus Communities and HMG/Courtland Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Campus Communities $943.04 million 5.39 $84.97 million $2.42 15.25 HMG/Courtland Properties $80,000.00 130.41 $270,000.00 N/A N/A

American Campus Communities has higher revenue and earnings than HMG/Courtland Properties.

Volatility and Risk

American Campus Communities has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMG/Courtland Properties has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American Campus Communities and HMG/Courtland Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Campus Communities 0 3 3 0 2.50 HMG/Courtland Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Campus Communities presently has a consensus price target of $40.83, suggesting a potential upside of 10.63%. Given American Campus Communities’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Campus Communities is more favorable than HMG/Courtland Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.8% of American Campus Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of HMG/Courtland Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of American Campus Communities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.0% of HMG/Courtland Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

American Campus Communities pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. HMG/Courtland Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. American Campus Communities pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Campus Communities has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. American Campus Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

American Campus Communities beats HMG/Courtland Properties on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of December 31, 2018, American Campus Communities owned 170 student housing properties containing approximately 109,100 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 204 properties with approximately 133,900 beds.

HMG/Courtland Properties Company Profile

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. and subsidiaries, is a Delaware corporation organized in 1972. The Company's business is the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties and it will consider other investments if they offer growth or profit potential.

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.