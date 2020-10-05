Head-To-Head Contrast: Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) & The Liberty SiriusXM Group (OTCMKTS:LSXMK)

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) and The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial alerts:

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial -91.85% -115.78% -23.73% The Liberty SiriusXM Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial and The Liberty SiriusXM Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial 0 1 1 0 2.50 The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.87%. Given The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Liberty SiriusXM Group is more favorable than Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial $4.55 billion 0.01 -$2.28 billion N/A N/A The Liberty SiriusXM Group $7.79 billion 1.01 $355.38 million $1.53 22.22

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has higher revenue and earnings than Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Liberty SiriusXM Group beats Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial Company Profile

Oi S.A., a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services. It also provides wholesale interconnection, network usage, and traffic transportation services to other telecommunications providers. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 5.9 million asymmetric digital subscriber line subscribers; and 39 million mobile subscribers. It serves residential, subscription and prepaid, mobile broadband, small, medium-sized, and large corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Brasil Telecom S.A. and changed its name to Oi S.A. in February 2012. Oi S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On June 20, 2016, Oi S.A. along with its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and provides satellite radio services to customers of rental car companies. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 34 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.