Head-To-Head Review: AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) and AEGON (OTCMKTS:AEG)

AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) and AEGON (NYSE:AEG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AIA Group and AEGON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIA Group N/A N/A N/A AEGON N/A N/A N/A

AIA Group has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEGON has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AIA Group and AEGON’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIA Group $47.24 billion 2.57 $6.65 billion N/A N/A AEGON $31.58 billion 0.24 $1.39 billion $0.92 3.01

AIA Group has higher revenue and earnings than AEGON.

Dividends

AIA Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. AEGON pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. AEGON pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of AIA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of AEGON shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AIA Group and AEGON, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIA Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AEGON 4 11 3 0 1.94

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability income protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, Asia benefits network, credit insurance, and retirement solutions for businesses. It also distributes investment and other financial services products. The company distributes its products and services through agents; distribution partners; other intermediated channels, including independent financial advisers, brokers, private banks, and specialist advisers; and direct channel. It operates in Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, China, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts. The company markets its products through brokers, independent agents, employee benefit consultants, bancassurance channels, self-service/online centers, and call/advice centers. Aegon N.V. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

