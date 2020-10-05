Head-To-Head Review: Central Federal (CFBK) versus Its Peers

Central Federal (NASDAQ: CFBK) is one of 159 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Central Federal to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Central Federal alerts:

This table compares Central Federal and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Federal 25.04% 22.37% 1.85% Central Federal Competitors 14.86% 8.27% 0.85%

Central Federal has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Federal’s peers have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average stock price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Central Federal and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Federal 0 1 0 0 2.00 Central Federal Competitors 2711 7663 6184 323 2.24

Central Federal presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.25%. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 24.27%. Given Central Federal’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Central Federal has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Central Federal and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Central Federal $46.82 million $9.60 million 5.93 Central Federal Competitors $7.71 billion $1.61 billion 8.34

Central Federal’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Central Federal. Central Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Central Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Central Federal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Central Federal peers beat Central Federal on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Central Federal

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and corporate treasury management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated five branch offices located in Franklin, Hamilton, Summit, and Columbiana Counties; and a loan production office located in Franklin County; and an agency office located in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. Central Federal Corporation was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.