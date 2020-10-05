Head-To-Head Review: Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) vs. Citizens (NASDAQ:CIA)

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) and Citizens (NYSE:CIA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vericity and Citizens, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens 0 0 1 0 3.00

Citizens has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 46.90%. Given Citizens’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Citizens is more favorable than Vericity.

Profitability

This table compares Vericity and Citizens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericity -18.59% -11.26% -3.46% Citizens 0.97% 0.93% 0.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vericity and Citizens’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericity $135.30 million 1.14 -$19.32 million N/A N/A Citizens $250.54 million 1.21 -$1.37 million N/A N/A

Citizens has higher revenue and earnings than Vericity.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Vericity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Citizens shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Vericity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Citizens shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Citizens beats Vericity on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vericity Company Profile

Vericity, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Insurance and Agency segments. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. This segment distributes its life insurance products through independent producers, including direct distributors that market to consumers through call centers and regional and national independent producer groups. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. It is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage Web presence. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to international residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,110 independent marketing consultants, as well as through approximately 50 independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States. It also provides health insurance policies. The Home Service Insurance segment offers pre-need and final expense ordinary life insurance, and annuities to middle and lower income individuals primarily in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas. It provides its products and services through funeral homes and independent agents, as well as through a home service marketing distribution system. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

