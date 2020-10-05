Head to Head Survey: Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) and CD International Enterprises (NASDAQ:CDIIQ)

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) and CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Blackrock Capital Investment has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CD International Enterprises has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Blackrock Capital Investment and CD International Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackrock Capital Investment $78.12 million 2.28 -$6.89 million $0.59 4.31 CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CD International Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blackrock Capital Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Blackrock Capital Investment and CD International Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackrock Capital Investment -133.85% 9.56% 5.25% CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Blackrock Capital Investment and CD International Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackrock Capital Investment 0 0 1 0 3.00 CD International Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blackrock Capital Investment presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 116.54%. Given Blackrock Capital Investment’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Blackrock Capital Investment is more favorable than CD International Enterprises.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.4% of Blackrock Capital Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Blackrock Capital Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of CD International Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blackrock Capital Investment beats CD International Enterprises on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million. The fund invests in the form of senior and junior secured, unsecured, and subordinated debt securities and loans including cash flow, asset backed, and junior lien facilities and equity securities. It's equity investments can be structured in the form of warrants, preferred stock, common equity co-investments, and direct investments in common stock. The fund's debt investments are principally structured to provide for current cash interest and to a lesser extent non-cash interest, particularly with subordinated debt investments, through a pay-in-kind (PIK) feature. It can also make non-control investments.

CD International Enterprises Company Profile

CD International Enterprises, Inc. sources and distributes industrial products in China and the Americas. It operates through two segments, Trading and Consulting. The Trading segment sources and distributes various industrial commodities, such as iron ore, copper concentrate, and other minerals; and cannabidiol-related products. The Consulting segment provides business and management consulting services to public and private American and Chinese companies that operate primarily in China and the Americas. It offers its consulting services in the areas of general business consulting, Chinese regulatory advice, translation services, formation of entities in the People's Republic of China, coordination of professional resources, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and partnerships, advice on effective means of accessing U.S. capital markets, coordination of Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, and corporate asset evaluations. This segment also identifies potential areas of growth; manages and coordinates necessary government approvals and licenses; and provides marketing services, investor relations services, and coordination of the preparation of required SEC filings. The company was formerly known as China Direct Industries, Inc. and changed its name to CD International Enterprises, Inc. in February 2012. CD International Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

