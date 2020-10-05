HeartBout (HB) Trading Down 4.5% This Week

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. One HeartBout token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $61,015.40 and $1,841.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HeartBout

HB is a token. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

