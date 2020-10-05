Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

HMHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMHC. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HMHC traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,533,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,352. The firm has a market cap of $315.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $251.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.14 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 42.60%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

