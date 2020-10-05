iHuman Inc. (IH) Plans to Raise $84 Million in October 9th IPO

iHuman Inc. (IH) plans to raise $84 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, October 9th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 7,000,000 shares at $11.00-$13.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, iHuman Inc. generated $30.9 million in revenue and had a net loss of $39 million.

Credit Suisse and Citigroup acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Tiger Brokers, CMBI and CLSA were co-managers.

iHuman Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: Revenue and net loss figures are for 2019, from the prospectus.) We endeavor to transform learning into a fun journey for every child. We are ranked No. 1 among online childhood edutainment providers in China for the first half of 2020, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report, in terms of paying users and MAUs (monthly active users). “.

iHuman Inc. was founded in 2016 and has 630 employees. The company is located at K2, North America International Business Park, No. 108 Beiyuan Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100012 People’s Republic of China and can be reached via phone at +86 10 5780-6606.

