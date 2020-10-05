Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives $326.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $324.89.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Illumina stock traded up $7.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $316.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $332.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.73. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.07 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total transaction of $926,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,940,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.82, for a total value of $37,851.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,032.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $12,009,980 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Illumina by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

