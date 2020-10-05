ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ING Groep from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ING Groep from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ING Groep by 164.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,042,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ING Groep by 7.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,481,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,887 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the second quarter worth about $8,625,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 7,692.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,117,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,804 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ING Groep by 21.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,501,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,331,000 after acquiring an additional 974,363 shares during the period. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

