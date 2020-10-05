Ink 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.96 Million (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 72.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Ink has a market capitalization of $545,191.62 and $4.96 million worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ink has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00265422 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00038661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00089062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.77 or 0.01509600 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00163809 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

