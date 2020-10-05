INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.19). INmune Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INMB shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on INmune Bio from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut INmune Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. INmune Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in INmune Bio stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) by 140.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of INmune Bio worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

INMB traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.65. 223,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,361. INmune Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $139.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.86.

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

