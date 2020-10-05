Insider Buying: Ecsc Group PLC (LON:ECSC) Insider Acquires £4,970.76 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Ecsc Group PLC (LON:ECSC) insider Ian Charles Mann acquired 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £4,970.76 ($6,495.18).

Shares of Ecsc Group stock opened at GBX 67.50 ($0.88) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 66.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 67.68. Ecsc Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 51.25 ($0.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 167.50 ($2.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.53.

Ecsc Group Company Profile

ECSC Group plc provides information and cyber security services. The company offers services, such as managed, consultancy, testing, incident response, and vendor solutions. It also provides a range of solutions, including firewalls, intrusion prevention, and detection systems, log analysis, anti-virus, file integrity monitoring, web filtering, vulnerability scanning, email filtering, LAN switching/routing, cloud access security, and PCI desktops.

