Insider Buying: Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Insider Purchases £5,017.20 in Stock

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) insider Sara Akbar acquired 4,520 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £5,017.20 ($6,555.86).

Shares of PFC opened at GBX 111.80 ($1.46) on Monday. Petrofac Limited has a one year low of GBX 106.15 ($1.39) and a one year high of GBX 422 ($5.51). The company has a market cap of $386.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 147.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 174.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Petrofac to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a report on Friday, August 28th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Petrofac from GBX 124 ($1.62) to GBX 136 ($1.78) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 267.19 ($3.49).

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

