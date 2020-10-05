Insider Selling: Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) Major Shareholder Sells $20,250.00 in Stock

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) major shareholder Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $20,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,255,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,966.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holding S.A. Biodyne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 18th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 50,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $17,000.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 50,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $15,500.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 70,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $22,400.00.

On Thursday, July 30th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 25,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $8,000.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 150,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $64,500.00.

On Thursday, July 16th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 50,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $19,000.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 6,450 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $2,515.50.

Shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease.

