Insider Selling: Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) Major Shareholder Sells $36,800.00 in Stock

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) major shareholder Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 80,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total value of $36,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,255,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,499.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holding S.A. Biodyne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 20th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 75,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $20,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 50,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $17,000.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 50,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $15,500.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 70,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $22,400.00.

On Thursday, July 30th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 25,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $8,000.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 150,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $64,500.00.

On Thursday, July 16th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 50,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $19,000.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 6,450 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $2,515.50.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.86.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease.

