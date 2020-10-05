InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BNP Paribas lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of IHG stock opened at $52.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.67. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 444.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

