INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $80.95 on Thursday. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a twelve month low of $46.63 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average of $67.62.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR’s payout ratio is 29.89%.

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

