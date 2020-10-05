Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Research Coverage Started at Societe Generale

Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ISNPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an overweight rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. AlphaValue upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of ISNPY stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

