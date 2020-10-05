Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ISTR. DA Davidson cut shares of Investar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Investar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investar presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.75.

ISTR stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. Investar has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $26.46. The company has a market cap of $139.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Investar had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Investar will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Investar’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,004,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 78,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 42,756 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

