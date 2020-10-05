Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Northcoast Research currently has a $108.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $71.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.94.

JACK opened at $83.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.30 and a 200 day moving average of $67.14. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $181,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,450.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $148,207.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,659.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Jack in the Box by 68.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

