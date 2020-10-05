Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €123.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CON. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Continental and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €98.00 ($115.29).

Get Continental alerts:

Shares of CON stock opened at €96.26 ($113.25) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €91.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €82.38. Continental has a 52-week low of €51.45 ($60.53) and a 52-week high of €133.10 ($156.59). The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion and a PE ratio of -7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.