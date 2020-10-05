Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target to $112.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on Z. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.25.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $108.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.57 and a 200 day moving average of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 1.21. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $109.67.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 15,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $990,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $338,910.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,977.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,543,008 shares of company stock worth $195,239,801. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $142,696,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 238.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,776,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,028 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,394,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,538 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,122,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,674,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.