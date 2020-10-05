John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on WDGJF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of John Wood Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of WDGJF stock remained flat at $$2.68 on Monday. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

