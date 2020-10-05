John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on WDGJF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of John Wood Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Shares of WDGJF stock remained flat at $$2.68 on Monday. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

Read More: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.