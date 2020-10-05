JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$18.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$20.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.13.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$15.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.32. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$10.27 and a one year high of C$35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -598.46.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.93) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.18 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 0.5992162 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently -3,384.62%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

