JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 190” Price Target for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 159 ($2.08) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 177.50 ($2.32).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 102.82 ($1.34) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 110.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 117.88. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 195.65 ($2.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65.

In other news, insider Nick Read sold 398,212 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.54), for a total transaction of £469,890.16 ($613,994.72).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

