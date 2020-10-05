Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB set a $9.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BofA Securities raised shares of Kinross Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kinross Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.58.

KGC stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGC. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $119,441,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Kinross Gold by 133.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,093,314 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630,191 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 68.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,910,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kinross Gold by 40.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,467,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,048 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Kinross Gold by 58.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,441,382 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

