Kinross Gold (TSE:K) PT Raised to C$15.50 at Eight Capital

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective lifted by Eight Capital from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$11.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion and a PE ratio of 16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.84. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.00 and a 52-week high of C$13.59.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.1302156 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.51, for a total value of C$125,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$160,615.89.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.