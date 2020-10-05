Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RDSMY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Main First Bank upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of RDSMY stock opened at $43.07 on Thursday. Koninklijke DSM has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $43.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average is $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke DSM had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

