Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke KPN presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of KKPNY opened at $2.42 on Thursday. Koninklijke KPN has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

