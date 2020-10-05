Kronos Bio, Inc. (KRON) to Raise $175 Million in IPO

Kronos Bio, Inc. (KRON) expects to raise $175 million in an IPO on Friday, October 9th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 10,300,000 shares at a price of $16.00-$18.00 per share.

Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, Cowen and Piper Sandler served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Kronos Bio, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics designed to transform patient outcomes through a precision medicine strategy by targeting dysregulated transcription. Our proprietary product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks (TRNs) that drive their oncogenic activity. Our lead product candidate, entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor that has been tested in 148 acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients. Based on clinical results in a biomarker-defined subset of patients and subject to discussions with regulatory agencies that we intend to have in the first half of 2021, we plan to initiate a registrational Phase 2/3 clinical trial in 2021 in newly diagnosed AML patients with NPM1 mutations, with an anticipated data readout in 2023. “.

Kronos Bio, Inc. was founded in 2017 and has 45 employees. The company is located at 1300 So. El Camino Real, Suite 300 San Mateo, California 94402 and can be reached via phone at (650) 781-5200 or on the web at http://www.kronosbio.com/.

