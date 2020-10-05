Lanxess AG (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lanxess AG (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

LNXSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Societe Generale downgraded Lanxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lanxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Lanxess stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $55.95. The stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 880. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average of $51.67. Lanxess has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $71.08.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

