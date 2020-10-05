LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LGRDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on LEGRAND S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised LEGRAND S A/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

LGRDY stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. LEGRAND S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $17.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers a range of products and solutions that connect buildings to energy, data, and lighting, such as switches, power sockets, distribution panels, circuit breakers, lighting management products, security systems, trunkings, floor boxes, enclosures, sockets, screen mounts, uninterruptible power supply devices, tubes, ducts, extensions, and others.

