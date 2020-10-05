Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LNDNF. Danske raised shares of Lundin Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC raised shares of Lundin Energy from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Lundin Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of LNDNF opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90. Lundin Energy has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $34.30.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 693 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 858 MMboe.

