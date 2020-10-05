MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MMYT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $15.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MakeMyTrip has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $30.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,793,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,920,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,828,000 after buying an additional 636,670 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after acquiring an additional 539,068 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,287,000 after acquiring an additional 456,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at about $2,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

