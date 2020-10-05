Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TKAYY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Wah in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Man Wah in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Wah in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Man Wah in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Wah in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Get Man Wah alerts:

TKAYY traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 18,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,218. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.14. Man Wah has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It offers consumers with a variety of food choice. The company also provides its proprietary restaurant delivery services for restaurants that do not deliver themselves.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.