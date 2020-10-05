ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. ManpowerGroup posted earnings of $1.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $5.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,261,000 after buying an additional 437,190 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 130.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,782,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,461,000 after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 78,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.69. The stock had a trading volume of 336,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,560. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.13.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

